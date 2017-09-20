Three Former Parish Judges Promoted to Supreme Court

Three former parish judges have been promoted to serve in the Supreme Court.

They are Ceciel Pettigrew Collins and Calys Ruth Patricia Wiltshire, who will act as Puisne Judges of the Supreme Court.

And, Andrea Maud Thomas, who’ll act as Master-in-Chambers.

Their appointments took effect yesterday.

Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, presented the judges with their instruments of appointment during a swearing-in ceremony at King’s House last Friday.

In offering congratulations, he urged them to continue to protect the legitimacy and integrity of the judicial system.

Chief Justice, Zaila McCalla, charged the new judges to continue to maintain high standards of professionalism and ensure that judgements are delivered in a timely manner.

Responding on behalf of her colleagues, Mrs. Pettigrew Collins expressed gratitude and appreciation on being appointed to higher office.

She said continuous judicial education is paramount, particularly since new crimes have arisen with the advent of technology.

–30–