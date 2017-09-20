Search
Home Latest_MA Three Former Parish Judges Promoted to Supreme Court

Three Former Parish Judges Promoted to Supreme Court

Sep 19, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Three former parish judges have been promoted to serve in the Supreme Court.

They are Ceciel Pettigrew Collins and Calys Ruth Patricia Wiltshire, who will act as Puisne Judges of the Supreme Court.

And, Andrea Maud Thomas, who’ll act as Master-in-Chambers.

Their appointments took effect yesterday.

Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen, presented the judges with their instruments of appointment during a swearing-in ceremony at King’s House last Friday.

In offering congratulations, he urged them to continue to protect the legitimacy and integrity of the judicial system.

Chief Justice, Zaila McCalla, charged the new judges to continue to maintain high standards of professionalism and ensure that judgements are delivered in a timely manner.

Responding on behalf of her colleagues, Mrs. Pettigrew Collins expressed gratitude and appreciation on being appointed to higher office.

She said continuous judicial education is paramount, particularly since new crimes have arisen with the advent of technology.

–30–

Previous PostMunroe Calls for Opposition Participation on Security Council

Related articles

Cabinet Reshuffle Imminent

Sep 20, 2017

PM Urges JCF to Treat Sexual Harassment Claims Proactively

Sep 20, 2017

Finance Minister Blames ODPP for Delays in Filling Key Posts

Sep 20, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS