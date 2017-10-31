Search
Home Crime and Court Three Held in Connection with Murder of Cpl Smith

Three Held in Connection with Murder of Cpl Smith

Oct 30, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

Three men are now in custody in connection with the murder of Corporal Melvin Smith on the weekend.

The 38- year old policeman was shot dead at about 8 p.m. on Manchester Road, Manchester while helping a citizen who was being robbed of his motorcycle.

Head of Police Area Three, Assistant Commissioner Clifford Chambers, says the men were arrested on Saturday night.

ACP Chambers says the men are to face an identification parade this week. He says the police should close their investigation into the matter soon.

Corporal Smith was assigned to the Manchester Community Safety and Security Branch.

Police Commissioner, George Quallo and Commissioner of the Independent Commission Investigations, INDECOM, Terrence Williams, have condemned the killing.

–30–

Previous PostRobinson Promises JLP a 3-0 By-Election Whipping

Related articles

It’s DUNN! – JLP Victorious in SE St Mary

Oct 31, 2017

KC Ready to Begin Walker Cup Defense

Oct 31, 2017

Dalton Wint Appointed JFF General Secretary

Oct 31, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS