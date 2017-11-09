Three Killed During Police Operation in Salt Spring

Three persons were killed in Salt Spring, St. James this morning during a police operation.

The incident happened at about 5:00 this morning.

The Independent Commission of Investigations, INDECOM says the incident was the culmination of a planned operation by the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Mobile Reserve Division.

Those killed have not yet been identified.

The police say they seized two firearms in the incident.

INDECOM is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed or has information relating to the fatal shootings to come forward.

Persons can visit or make contact with the Head Office at 968-1932 or call the Commissions’s mobile number at 878-0167.