Three Killed in Clarendon as Murder Spate Continues

The bloodletting in Clarendon continues as three men were murdered in the parish in two separate incidents last night.

Two men, both 22-years-old, were gunned down about 10 o’clock last night in Hunts Pen.

The police say the men were attacked by gangsters from Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Dead are: 22-year-old Roshawn Simpson, otherwise called ‘Russian’, of Shelter Rock, Spanish Town, and Clayon Edith otherwise called ‘Bounty’ of Hunts Pen.

Reports are that the men were at a house when armed thugs entered and opened gunfire, hitting them.

The Police were alerted. On their arrival, the men were seen with gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Police say Simpson had gone to the house in Clarendon last week Wednesday, walking on a crutch, after being shot in the leg. It’s alleged he was involved in a shooting in which the leader of a gang and another man were killed.

The Police say Simpson was said to be a member of the Black Man Gang in Spanish Town.

Meanwhile, the Police say about 7:30 last evening, a 36-year-old barber, Joseph Henry, otherwise called ‘Hardball’ was killed.

Henry was a resident of Twin Palm Estate in Palmers Cross district.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that Henry was at a business place when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire, hitting him multiple times.

The Police were summoned and upon their arrival, he was seen with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

