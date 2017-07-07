Three Major Cruise Liners Pulling Out of Falmouth Pier

Mayor of Falmouth, Colin Gager and representatives of three major Cruise Ship Lines are now locked in a meeting to discuss the vessels’ decision to pull out of the Falmouth Port in Trelawny.

The Cruise Lines are Allure of The Seas, Celebrity, and another Cruise from Royal Caribbean.

They’ve reportedly decided to take their businesses elsewhere for the coming season and next year.

The meeting comes amid rising concerns about the economic implications of the decision by the three major Cruise lines.

It’s a move that’s expected to result in a loss of millions of dollars to the town and its environs per month.

According to a Gleaner Report today, Mayor Gager is citing visitor harassment and other issues, for the decision of the Cruise Lines to stop visiting Falmouth.

It comes months after Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett bemoaned the negative effects of visitor harassment on the Cruise Shipping sector.

He was speaking as he welcomed some 8-thousand guests who arrived on the world’s largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean’s ‘Harmony of the Seas’, that docked in the Falmouth Pier last November.

-30-