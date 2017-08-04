Search
Home Crime and Court Three Men Held in Connection with Rockfort Gang Feud
Arrest Handcuffs

Three Men Held in Connection with Rockfort Gang Feud

Aug 04, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

Three alleged gangsters from Rockfort in East Kingston are now in police custody.

The police say they’re are also in search of three other men from the area. The men are linked to the ongoing gang feud in the area.

Crime Officer for the East Kingston Police Division, Deputy Superintendent Christopher Brown, says at least three persons were detained this week.

Meanwhile, a man was shot and killed and another injured in the community on Emancipation Day.

Dead is Andgel Henry otherwise called ‘Dodo’. It’s believed he’s in his early 20s.

Reports are that Henry was found dead following a flare up of violence in the Rockfort community.

–30–

Previous PostEducation Minister Withdraws Comments Suggesting Schools Guilty of Extortion & Corruption

Related articles

Imad Wasim

‘Tallawahs Still Strong Despite Losing Gayle & Russell’ – Wasim

Aug 04, 2017

Maurice Wilson

Spirits High in Team Jamaica ahead of IAAF World Championships 2017

Aug 04, 2017

Police-Shooting

Two Killed in Payneland Shooting

Aug 04, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS