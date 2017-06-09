Three men killed in Hayes, Clarendon

Police are probing a triple murder in Hayes, Clarendon. Dead are 19-year-old Shadwayne Watson, 29-year-old Dermot Donaldson and 39-year-old Eddie Richards.

The three men were fatally shot in New Bowens last evening.

Reports from the Hayes Police are that about 8:40 last evening, the men were sitting at a shop when armed men approachedthem and opened gunfire.

It’s understood that the men were shot several times. The Police were called and the men were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

–30–