Three of Five Ocho Rios Escapees Plead Guilty

Aug 24, 2017Crime and Court0

Three of five inmates who escaped from the Ocho Rios Police lock up in St. Ann last week today pleaded guilty to the offense of escaping custody.

62-year-old Leroy Laud was recaptured in St. Mary at 4:00 this morning and brought before the Court. He’d previously been in custody on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

Twenty-nine-year-old, David Anderson, and 50-year-old Gary Ferguson, were recaptured last week.

Commanding Officer for the St. Ann Police, Superintendent Gary Francis, says all three inmates who’ve been placed back in custody, were sentenced today.

Anderson, Ferguson and Laud were sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for escaping custody. He says the three inmates are to appear in Court on another charge at a later date.

Twenty-one-year-old Nicholas Massop, who’s charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and 27 year old Renardo Williams, who’s charged with illegal possession of firearm, are still on the run.

Superintendent Francis is urging the public not to harbor the alleged criminals.

