Three Shot Dead on Maxfield Ave since Weekend

Three persons have been shot dead on Maxfield Avenue, in lower St. Andrew, since Sunday.
In the latest incident, one man was shot dead Monday night while attending a wake in Whitfield Town. His identity has not yet been released.
Head of the St. Andrew South Police, Superintendent Arthur Brown, is attributing the killings to a recent gang feud in the Fitz-Gerald Avenue area of the community.
He says it sparked a police operation Monday night in which one man was arrested.
Superintendent Brown says a firearm was also seized in the area yesterday morning.
But he says no one was arrested for the gun.
He’s assuring residents that the police will be patrolling the community.
-30-