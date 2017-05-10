Search
Three Shot Dead on Maxfield Ave since Weekend

May 10, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Three persons have been shot dead on Maxfield Avenue, in lower St. Andrew, since Sunday.

In the latest incident, one man was shot dead Monday night while attending a wake in Whitfield Town. His identity has not yet been released.

Head of the St. Andrew South Police, Superintendent Arthur Brown, is attributing the killings to a recent gang feud in the Fitz-Gerald Avenue area of the community.

He says it sparked a police operation Monday night in which one man was arrested.

Superintendent Brown says a firearm was also seized in the area yesterday morning.

But he says no one was arrested for the gun.

He’s assuring residents that the police will be patrolling the community.

-30-

