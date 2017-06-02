Three Slapped with Assault Charges following Altercation with Cop

Three people have been arrested and charged for several offences following the alleged assault of a policeman in Half Way Tree, St. Andrew yesterday.

The JCF’s Corporate Communication’s Unit, CCU, says the policeman was part of a team conducting public order duties on Eastwood Park Road in Half Way Tree.

Those charged are: 30-year-old Domain Richardson, 27-year-old George Malcolm and 35-year-old Shani Fairclough.

Richardson has been charged with assaulting police, using abusive and calumnious language, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Malcolm has been charged with assaulting Police, using abusive and calumnious language, disorderly conduct and obstructing the Police.

While, Fairclough has been charged with using abusive and calumnious language, disorderly conduct and obstructing the Police.

Head of the CCU, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says the policeman was in the process of seizing a motorcar when he was attacked.

Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit speaking with Nationwide News.

The police say the policeman was shoved and hit several times by Richardson who also issued threats.

Those charged are scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, June 8.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Lindsay says there’s been an increase in the number of attacks on police men and women carrying out their duties.

She says the police will not relent in conducting public order duties.

According to Superintendent Lindsay, the police have intensified their presence in a number of towns centers.

