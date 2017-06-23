Three Wanted Men Arrested

The Kingston West Police say they arrested three wanted men during a major operation yesterday.

One of the men arrested was wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of two men and the injuring of another in the Coronation Market, in downtown, Kingston on Wednesday.

The police say, the operation, which began about 4:00 yesterday morning, spanned several communities across the Kingston West Division, including Tivoli Gardens, Golden Heights, Pink Lane, Charles Street and Hannah Town.

Two other Persons of Interest were reportedly arrested during the operation.

One of the men is wanted for questioning in relation to a murder on Metcalfe Street.

The other is wanted for questioning in relation to a murder in the Kingston Central Division.

Three men who were wanted for various offenses including robbery and shootings were also arrested.

The police say 97 males were processed and released.

Commanding Officer for the Division, Superintendent Howard Chambers, says the operations will continue as the police seek to maintain calm in the affected communities.

