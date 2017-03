With five finals set to be contested, Kingston College will seek to extend their lead on day-3 of the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys and Girls championships, at the national stadium.

KC lead the standings with 27 points.

Schools will be vying for points in class-1 Discus Throw, class-2 shot put, Class-3 High Jump and the 2000-metres Steeplechase open among the boys.

The girls will be hunting for points in the Class-3 High Jump, Class-4 Long Jump, and class-2 Long Jump.

