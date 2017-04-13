Search
Education-Minister-Ronald-Thwaites

Thwaites Bats for Mandatory Military Service for Unemployed Youths

Apr 13, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Young people who aren’t pursuing tertiary education or who are unemployed should take part in compulsory military service.

That’s a suggestion made this afternoon in the House of Representatives by Opposition Spokesman on Education, Ronald Thwaites.

He says this will help address problems with unattached youth.

The Central Kingston MP was making his contribution to the debate on the amendments to the Defense Act in the House of Representatives.

The amendments aim to create a third arm of the Jamaica Defense Force, JDF, known as the National Youth Corps.

Mr. Thwaites welcomed the move.

However, he still believes more can be done by the JDF to have a positive impact on the country’s youth.

The amendments to the Defense Act were passed in the House of Representatives earlier today.

