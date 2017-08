Central Kingston Member of Parliament, the PNP’s Ronald Thwaites says speculations that he intends to step aside as MP for Central Kingston are untrue.

Some comrades say the veteran politician has been under pressure to resign as MP before the next General Election.

It’s understood that at least two prominent PNP politicians are interested in succeeding Reverend Thwaites as MP.

But the Central Kingston MP told our news center this afternoon that he’s not set a timeline for his departure.

