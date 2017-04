Quarter-miler Tiffany James will represent Jamaica in the 4-by-400-metres Mixed relay at the IAAF World Relays in the Bahamas, from April 22-23.

James, who won 400-metres gold at the 2016 under-20 World Championships, says she’s looking forward to representing Jamaica for the second time at the senior level.

James says she’s under no pressure to run a world record.

-30-