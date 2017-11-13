Search
Home Evening News ‘Time for Deep PNP Introspection’ – Bunting

‘Time for Deep PNP Introspection’ – Bunting

Nov 13, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

1

A former General Secretary of the People’s National Party, PNP, Peter Bunting, says the party needs to do deep introspection following its defeat in the fiercely contested by-election in South East St. Mary.

He says the reasons for the loss go beyond matters of vote-buying and intimidation as argued by the leadership of the party.

Mr. Bunting says it’s time for the PNP to start looking within.

The JLP’s Dr. Norman Dunn defeated the PNP’s Dr Shane Alexis by 923 votes in what has been dubbed the most consequential by-election in Jamaica’s history.

Members of the PNP secretariat and the party’s Chairman have blamed vote-buying and intimidation for the loss.

The party claims they were outspent by the governing party.

–30–

Previous PostSandals Registers First Premier League Win

Related articles

IDB Using UNWTO Jobs Conference to Craft Regional Policy

Nov 13, 2017

Gayle Misses Out on Pakistan Super League Call-Up

Nov 13, 2017

Sandals Registers First Premier League Win

Nov 13, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History