‘Time for Deep PNP Introspection’ – Bunting

A former General Secretary of the People’s National Party, PNP, Peter Bunting, says the party needs to do deep introspection following its defeat in the fiercely contested by-election in South East St. Mary.

He says the reasons for the loss go beyond matters of vote-buying and intimidation as argued by the leadership of the party.

Mr. Bunting says it’s time for the PNP to start looking within.

The JLP’s Dr. Norman Dunn defeated the PNP’s Dr Shane Alexis by 923 votes in what has been dubbed the most consequential by-election in Jamaica’s history.

Members of the PNP secretariat and the party’s Chairman have blamed vote-buying and intimidation for the loss.

The party claims they were outspent by the governing party.

–30–