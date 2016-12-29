Search
Time for Public Sector Workers to OWN Transformation

Dec 29, 2016Latest_MA, Midday News0

Co-Chairman of the Public Sector Transformation Oversight Committee Danny Roberts says steps will be taken to ensure that public sector workers own the transformation process.

He SAYS there’ll be a high level of engagement with public sector employees to get suggestions and feedback on how best to make the exercise achieve its objectives.

According to Mr. Roberts, transformation involves ensuring quality in public sector output as a means of driving economic growth.

The Committee, which had its first meeting last Wednesday, also received a brief report on the progress of the structural benchmarks under public sector transformation and public service reform.

It’s also to get a full report on all related activities under the programme at its next meeting in January 2017.

-30-

