Search
Home Latest_MA ‘Time to Dispel Ganja Misconceptions’ – Tufton
marijuana-weed-1200-drugs

‘Time to Dispel Ganja Misconceptions’ – Tufton

Jun 19, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Minister of Health, Dr. Christopher Tufton, says misconceptions about marijuana must be dispelled to stem the misuse of the drug, especially by children.

He was speaking at a Children’s Drug Treatment Programme seminar at the Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on Saturday.

The Minister notes, however, that he’s mindful, given cultural practices and other factors, that it will be difficult to change persons’ views about the substance.

Dr. Tufton says the administration is concerned about the health of the public who use such substances which have the capacity to create negative side effects on the person and the society.

He says by relaxing the regulations under the Dangerous Drugs Act, which allowed for the decriminalization of ganja for medicinal, religious, scientific and therapeutic purposes, persons have interpreted the move as a “free for all.”

The Health Minister lamented that under existing local and international regulations, there’s no clear distinction between those who smoke for pleasure and those who’re seeking medical relief.

–30–

Previous PostToll Hike Coming?

Related articles

Arrest Handcuffs

Investigations Continue into Daring Daylight MoBay Murder

Jun 19, 2017

TShura Gibbs

‘NO State of Emergency for St James’ – Chamber of Commerce

Jun 19, 2017

Body-Found

INDECOM Probes Questionable Killing of Westmoreland Woman

Jun 19, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS