‘Time to Dispel Ganja Misconceptions’ – Tufton

Minister of Health, Dr. Christopher Tufton, says misconceptions about marijuana must be dispelled to stem the misuse of the drug, especially by children.

He was speaking at a Children’s Drug Treatment Programme seminar at the Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on Saturday.

The Minister notes, however, that he’s mindful, given cultural practices and other factors, that it will be difficult to change persons’ views about the substance.

Dr. Tufton says the administration is concerned about the health of the public who use such substances which have the capacity to create negative side effects on the person and the society.

He says by relaxing the regulations under the Dangerous Drugs Act, which allowed for the decriminalization of ganja for medicinal, religious, scientific and therapeutic purposes, persons have interpreted the move as a “free for all.”

The Health Minister lamented that under existing local and international regulations, there’s no clear distinction between those who smoke for pleasure and those who’re seeking medical relief.

