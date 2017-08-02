Search
'Time to Invest in Downtown Kingston' – UDC Boss

Aug 02, 2017

General Manager of the Urban Development Corporation, UDC, Dr. Damian Graham, says now’s the time for entrepreneurs to invest in downtown, Kingston.

Dr. Graham told a meeting of the East Kingston Division of the Kiwanis Club on Monday, that a 33-percent tax incentive can be obtained for any capital investment in the area.

The incentive forms part of the government’s plans for urban renewal for the Downtown area and the Kingston Waterfront.

Downtown has been designated as a special area for development as part of the Vision 2030 goal to turn Jamaica into a first world country.

The incentive programme was renewed for the next five years ending in 2023.

Dr. Graham says other incentives exist for those who wish to conduct business in Downtown.

He also gave an update on several UDC projects in Downtown.

