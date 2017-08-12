Search
Toddler Killed by Father’s Gun

Aug 12, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News 1

A two-year-old child is dead after he was reportedly shot in the neck by a bullet from his father’s gun.

It’s understood that the matter is being seen as an accident.

The child has been identified as Almando McLean Jr, the son of a policeman who’s attached to the Mobile Reserve.

Nationwide News understands that the policeman was at his home in Braeton, Portmore, St Catherine when he took some medication and fell asleep with his son yesterday.

It’s further understood that when he woke up he saw his son with his licensed pistol. He reportedly tried to take the weapon from the child, when it accidentally went off.

The child was hit in the neck.

Reports are that the father tried to rush the child to the Spanish Town hospital but the vehicle he was driving collided into the rear of another vehicle.

It’s understood that the child sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

