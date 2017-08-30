Toddler Son of Former MP Drowns

Nationwide News has learned that the one-year-old son of the former Member of Parliament for Western St Mary, the PNP’s Jolyan Silvera drowned in a pool at his home yesterday.

Justin, who turned one on August 11, was found in the pool shortly before midday yesterday.

Member of Parliament for Manchester North Western, Mikael Phillips, who’s also the child’s godfather, says the incident happened at Mr. Silvera’s Stony Hill home in St Andrew.

He says the family is not coping well.

In a tweet last evening the People’s National Party extended its condolences to Mr. Silvera and his family.

The party’s General Secretary, Julian Robinson, says the death of baby Silvera was beyond tragic.

