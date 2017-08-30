Search
Home Latest_MA Toddler Son of Former MP Drowns

Toddler Son of Former MP Drowns

Aug 30, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Nationwide News has learned that the one-year-old son of the former Member of Parliament for Western St Mary, the PNP’s Jolyan Silvera drowned in a pool at his home yesterday.

Justin, who turned one on August 11, was found in the pool shortly before midday yesterday.

Member of Parliament for Manchester North Western, Mikael Phillips, who’s also the child’s godfather, says the incident happened at Mr. Silvera’s Stony Hill home in St Andrew.

He says the family is not coping well.

In a tweet last evening the People’s National Party extended its condolences to Mr. Silvera and his family.

The party’s General Secretary, Julian Robinson, says the death of baby Silvera was beyond tragic.

-30-

Previous PostBunting Chides Govt for Lack of Support to Clarendon Police

Related articles

Shaw to Review Asset Tax to Bring Down Lending Rates

Aug 30, 2017

St Thomas Crash Leaves 3 Hospitalized

Aug 30, 2017

Cuban Teachers to Help Boost Science and Spanish Education

Aug 30, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS