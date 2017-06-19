Toll Hike Coming?

Motorists could be asked to pay more to use various legs of Highway 2000 effective July one.

Transport Minister, Mike Henry, confirmed to our news centre yesterday that the operators of the Highway have submitted an application for a rate increase.

The proposed increase will affect users of the Portmore toll road as well as those using the Spanish Town, Vineyards and May Pen plazas.

He was speaking with Nationwide News yesterday. It’s understood that a 10-percent increase has been requested. The rates were similarly increased last July.

