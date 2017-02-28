Search
Home Evening News Tommy Lee Stop Order Lifted
Tommy-Lee-RV-Sparta

Tommy Lee Stop Order Lifted

Feb 28, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

The lawyer for entertainer, Tommy Lee, was successful today in efforts to have the Court temporarily lift a stop order which had been imposed on him at the nation’s ports.

The entertainer, who’s facing lottery scam charges, appeared today before Supreme Court Judge Vivienne Harris.

Justice Harris has also ruled in favour of an application by Tommy Lee’s attorneys to lift a ban placed on him being issued a new passport.

The passport and travel ban have been lifted until March 10.

The entertainer was represented in court today by Attorney, Ernie Smith.

Mr. Smith urged the court to lift the ban because the artiste is interested in beginning a European tour.

Tommy Lee’s lottery scam trial was to have started today in the Home Circuit Court in downtown, Kingston.

However, the trial has been postponed until July 10.

Tommy Lee, who’s real name is Leroy Russell, is accused of unlawful use of premises.

He was charged in 2014 under the Law Reform Fraudulent Transaction Special Provisions Act.

Shanice James, Obrian Smith and Sabrina Williams are his co-accused.

— 30 —

Previous PostSchool Girl Fight Leaves One Dead

Related articles

49217indecom_logo

55% Increase in Police Fatal Shootings Since 2017

Feb 28, 2017

57315court2

Main Witness Testifies at #DeathSquadTrial

Feb 28, 2017

murder

Woman Kills Man in August Town

Feb 28, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History