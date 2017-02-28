Tommy Lee Stop Order Lifted

The lawyer for entertainer, Tommy Lee, was successful today in efforts to have the Court temporarily lift a stop order which had been imposed on him at the nation’s ports.

The entertainer, who’s facing lottery scam charges, appeared today before Supreme Court Judge Vivienne Harris.

Justice Harris has also ruled in favour of an application by Tommy Lee’s attorneys to lift a ban placed on him being issued a new passport.

The passport and travel ban have been lifted until March 10.

The entertainer was represented in court today by Attorney, Ernie Smith.

Mr. Smith urged the court to lift the ban because the artiste is interested in beginning a European tour.

Tommy Lee’s lottery scam trial was to have started today in the Home Circuit Court in downtown, Kingston.

However, the trial has been postponed until July 10.

Tommy Lee, who’s real name is Leroy Russell, is accused of unlawful use of premises.

He was charged in 2014 under the Law Reform Fraudulent Transaction Special Provisions Act.

Shanice James, Obrian Smith and Sabrina Williams are his co-accused.

— 30 —