Too Young to be Criminally Charged

Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn, says the 11-year-old Trelawny boy alleged to have killed his 14-year old friend cannot be charged with any crime, including murder.

Ms. Llewellyn says based on background checks, the child may be deemed in need of care and protection.

Meanwhile, Children’s Advocate, Diahann Gordon-Harrison, says the social arm of the state will have to intervene in the case.

Mrs. Gordon-Harrison says the police will also investigate the circumstances of the child’s death.

However, she says they’ll have to treat it as a fact-finding mission rather than a murder investigation. The Children’s Advocate says a court may decide to place the 11-year old in another home or make him a ward-of-the-state.

–30–