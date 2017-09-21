‘Top Level Detectives’ Probe Cop’s Killing in Portmore

The Police High Command says it’s assigned a team of top-level detectives to investigate the murder of a Police Constable in Greater Portmore, St. Catherine last night.

Police Commissioner, George Quallo, is condemning the killing.

Twenty-nine-year-old, Nicaldo Green, was shot several times, and his service pistol stolen, at about 10:00 last night.

Green was attached to the Stadium Police Station in the St. Andrew Central Police Division.

Reports are that he’d just arrived home in 8 West, Greater Portmore, and was opening the grill when gunmen fired several shots at him. He died at the hospital.

In a statement this morning, Commissioner Quallo says Constable Green’s murder comes as a shock to the organization, his family and his colleagues. He says it represents an attack on the state, adding that he’ll ensure all is done to bring the killers to justice.

Commissioner Quallo says it’s apparent that criminals are more daring and emboldened in their intention to attack innocent citizens and the institution of law and order. He’s also used his statement to push back against critics of his Police Force.

He says these attacks are a constant reminder to Jamaicans to unite and help in the fight against crime, rather than ‘constantly gnawing’ at his law enforcement officers and other members of the security forces. He says despite difficult circumstances, members of the security forces continue to perform a ‘mammoth task with grace and pride’.

If you have information that can help the investigators, contact Criminal Investigations Branch Headquarters at 929-9256 or Crime Stop at 311.

The High Command says you can also use the Stay Alert App to give information.

–30–