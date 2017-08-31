Tourism Industry Registers Record Earnings

The country earned a record USD2-billion during the first eight months of the year from 2.8-million visitors.

The disclosure was made by Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, who says the figure represents an increase of 8-percent in gross foreign exchange earnings when compared with the same period last year.

Cruise passenger arrivals were up 5-percent for the same period.

According to the Minister direct contribution from tourism to the GDP is 8.4-percent while the induced and indirect contribution is 27 percent.

Minister Bartlett was speaking at a press briefing to report on the year-old TEF/EXIM Bank Small Medium Tourism Enterprises Loan Facility, at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices yesterday.

The loan facility was launched last September, with a commitment of 1 billion dollars from the Tourism Enhancement Fund to provide well-needed loans to small and medium-sized tourism enterprises to boost the sustainable growth of the industry.

