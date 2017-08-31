Tourism Industry Registers Record Earnings

Search
Aug 31, 2017

The country earned a record USD2-billion during the first eight months of the year from 2.8-million visitors.

The disclosure was made by Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, who says the figure represents an increase of 8-percent in gross foreign exchange earnings when compared with the same period last year.

Cruise passenger arrivals were up 5-percent for the same period.

According to the Minister direct contribution from tourism to the GDP is 8.4-percent while the induced and indirect contribution is 27 percent.

Minister Bartlett was speaking at a press briefing to report on the year-old TEF/EXIM Bank Small Medium Tourism Enterprises Loan Facility, at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices yesterday.

The loan facility was launched last September, with a commitment of 1 billion dollars from the Tourism Enhancement Fund to provide well-needed loans to small and medium-sized tourism enterprises to boost the sustainable growth of the industry.

–30–

  • dukeofearle

    Excellent and positive news for Jamaica, hope this money stays in the country and the TEF goes to good use and not in some people’s pocket, its time the poor people in Jamaica get some relief from the “GOVERNMENT”.

