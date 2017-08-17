Search
Trade Union Leaders at Odds over Tanker Drivers’ Strike

Aug 17, 2017

The leaders of two trade unions have differing opinions regarding the strike actions taken by tanker drivers attached to the Petrojam oil refinery on Tuesday.

The tanker drivers withdrew services earlier this week, sparking fears this could’ve caused a shortage of fuel.

They took strike action reportedly wishing to change their union representation from the National Worker’s Union, NWU, to the Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees, UCASE.

President of UCASE, Vincent Morrison, says the workers have been waiting two years to change unions.

It’s been alleged that the tanker drivers withdrew services because the NWU is blocking their desire to leave the union.

They returned to work yesterday after a meeting with Energy Minister, Dr. Andrew Wheatley and Labour Minister Shahine Robinson. But Mr. Valentine denies any attempt to block the tankers’ request.

He says a few disgruntled members held an illegal strike against the wishes of the majority who remain satisfied with NWU representation.

Mr. Valentine says a previous representational rights poll to vote for a union was not valid.

Both men were speaking on Nationwide News@Five last evening.

