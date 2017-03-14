Search
Trading of TCL Shares Suspended

Trading of Trinidad Cement Limited’s (TCL) shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) will be suspended after close of business today.

Earlier this month, TCL had indicated its desire to de-list following a meeting with the board of directors.

On March 2, a formal application was made to the JSE.

According to a release from TCL, this follows its recent announcement that it intends to de-list its ordinary shares from the JSE in line with rule 411B.

The de-listing of TCL’s shares from the JSE will take effect on Friday.

