Traffic Accidents Put $4.3-BILLION Dent in Public Purse

Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, says motor vehicle accidents are placing a massive burden on the public healthcare system.

He says accidents are costing the Ministry millions of dollars.

Dr. Tufton says last year accidents cost the public health care system USD$33-million or approximately JMD$4.3-billion.

He says approximately 20-percent of surgeries in Jamaica are linked to motor vehicle crashes.

The Health Minister was addressing a media conference today at the Ministry of Transport on Maxfield Avenue, in St. Andrew.

The media conference was put on by the Transport Ministry in observance of the United Nation’s Road Safety week.

Dr. Tufton is urging motorists to recognize the burden accidents place on the public healthcare system.

Meanwhile, National Security Minister, Robert Montague, says the police will increase their crackdown on people who behave recklessly while driving.

Minister Montague issued the warning while addressing today’s media conference at the Transport Ministry.

He again cautioned people against placing blue lights on their motorcycles, saying it’s a worrying trend.

