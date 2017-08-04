Traffic Cops Confiscate Thousands of Offensive Weapons

Head of the Police Traffic Division, Senior Superintendent Calvin Allen, says the traffic division has seized thousands of offensive and dangerous weapons on the roadways, including eleven guns, since the start of the year.

He says it’s important offensive weapons like knives and scissors are removed from the streets as they’ve contributed to a number of murders recorded since the start of the year.

Meanwhile, SSP Allen is praising the efforts of the police in the traffic division for their contribution to a decline in road fatalities.

According to police statistics, road deaths are down by 12-percent when compared to a similar period last year.

Two hundred-and-five people have died on the nation’s roads so far this year, compared with 233 over the same period last year.

SSP Allen says the traffic police have remove hundreds of delinquent motors from the streets.

