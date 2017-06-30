Traffic Ticket Amensty Delayed ’til August

The traffic ticket amnesty that was scheduled to come into effect tomorrow has been delayed.

It’s now to start on August 2.

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, announced that the 60-day amnesty would start on July 1 when he made his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives in April.

Head of the JCF’s Traffic and Highway Division, Senior Superintendent Calvin Allen, told our news centre this morning that some details are still being worked out.

The revised start date was announced by the Ministry of National Security in a statement today.

Minister Montague says the new August 2 date is to ensure all systems are in place.

The amnesty will allow motorists to pay outstanding traffic tickets without attracting demerit points.

The National Security Ministry says it will give them the opportunity to begin with a clean slate before the new Road Traffic Act is implemented.

The updated Road Traffic Act will repeal and replace the existing Road Traffic Act of 1938.

It will establish new road traffic offences as well as provide increased penalties for current offences.

