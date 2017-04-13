Traffic Ticket Amnesty Coming Soon

Transport Minister, Mike Henry, says a new traffic ticket amnesty is coming.

However, he’s not given a date when it will be implemented.

Minister Henry made the disclosure this afternoon as he made his contribution to the 2017/2018 Sectoral Debate.

A few years ago, the government raked in $340-million from a six-month-long traffic ticket amnesty which ended in January 2013.

Minister Henry also announced that proposals are under way to adjust the age requirements of vehicles imported for the use of public transport.

He also announced that 100 new routes are to be established by the Transport Authority.

