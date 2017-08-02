Search
Traffic Ticket Amnesty Kicks In Today

Aug 02, 2017

Motorists with outstanding tickets will have the opportunity to clear up their records when the traffic ticket amnesty comes into effect tomorrow.

The 60-day amnesty will end on October 31.

Head of the police Highway and Road Traffic Division, Senior Superintendent Calvin Allen, says people will be able to call dedicated phone lines to make enquiries.

He says people with more than five traffic tickets may be required to go the police traffic headquarters to get a print out of their required payments.

Meanwhile, he says people will not be required to make all payments at once. They’ll be able to pay their fines over the life of the amnesty. And he says people who have outstanding traffic ticket related warrants will also be able to have the warrant vacated once all outstanding fines are paid.

–30–

