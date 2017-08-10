Search
Traffic Ticket Amnesty Rakes in $20m in Early Collections

Tax Administration Jamaica say it has collected approximately 20-million dollars in outstanding traffic fines since the start of the traffic ticket amnesty.

The amnesty runs from August 2 to October 31.

Chief Corporate Communications Officer at the TAJ, Meris Haughton, says the daily average collections on traffic tickets have tripled since the start of the amnesty.

She says the early signs are positive.

Ms. Haughton says she expects collections to rise as the amnesty period draws closer to an end.

The government collected approximately $340-million from a six-month long traffic ticket amnesty which ended in January 2013.

Meanwhile, Haughton says the TAJ will be opening its offices on some Saturdays throughout the amnesty.

-30-

