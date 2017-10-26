Traffic Ticket Amnesty Rakes in Nearly $300m Thus Far

Tax Administration Jamaica, TAJ, says it has so far collected approximately $292-million under the traffic ticket amnesty.

The figure was provided by Communications Officer at the TAJ Leighton Beckles in an interview with Nationwide News yesterday.

The amnesty, which started on August 2, will end on October 31.

In a statement yesterday, the TAJ says it’s urging motorists to avoid the expected last-minute rush by making use of the various payment options available to them.

It says October 28 is the final Saturday available to motorists who wish to pay ahead of the expected rush, and additional offices have been opened to help persons who wish to pay early in line.

The following offices will remain open on Saturday between the hours of 10am-and-2pm: Santa Cruz, Kingston, Port Maria, Constant Spring, Montego Bay, Spanish Town, May Pen and Mandeville.

The government collected approximately $340-million from a six month traffic ticket amnesty which ended in January 2013.

