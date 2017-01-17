Search
Home Evening News Trafigura Postponed Again
Trafigura - Houston office scenes and executive portraits

Trafigura Postponed Again

Jan 16, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

The long running Trafigura Beheer/PNP corruption hearing has been postponed until tomorrow.

The case came up for mention in the Appeal Court this morning.

However, it was postponed to accommodate the hearing of another matter today.

Dutch Prosecutors want to question PNP President, Portia Simpson Miller, party Chairman, Robert Pickersgill and the PNP’s Region 3 chairman, Phillip Paulwell about a multi-million dollar donation from Trafigura Beheer to the PNP.

The Dutch also want answers from former General Secretary Colin Campbell and businessman, Norton Hinds.

Supreme Court Judge, Lennox Campbell, had ruled that the questions may be answered by the PNP officials in open Court.

However, Attorneys for the PNP members have argued that a public hearing would be in violation of their clients’ constitutional rights.

The PNP officials are being represented by Attorneys KD Knight and Bert Samuels.

Representatives of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions are to ask questions of Simpson Miller and her PNP colleagues.

The DPP is acting as the Central Authority in the case further to the provisions of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between Jamaica and its international partners.

— 30 —

Previous PostPolice Not Involved in Moravian Sex Scandal Probe

Related articles

Phyllis Smith-Seymour

Beersheba Old Students Objects to Smith-Seymour

Jan 17, 2017

Ruel Reid Minister

Reid Mum on Murray’s Leave Refusal

Jan 17, 2017

GOODWILL GUNS RECOVERED

Police Confident They’ve Dented Ski Mask Gang

Jan 17, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History