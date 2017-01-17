Trafigura Postponed Again

The long running Trafigura Beheer/PNP corruption hearing has been postponed until tomorrow.

The case came up for mention in the Appeal Court this morning.

However, it was postponed to accommodate the hearing of another matter today.

Dutch Prosecutors want to question PNP President, Portia Simpson Miller, party Chairman, Robert Pickersgill and the PNP’s Region 3 chairman, Phillip Paulwell about a multi-million dollar donation from Trafigura Beheer to the PNP.

The Dutch also want answers from former General Secretary Colin Campbell and businessman, Norton Hinds.

Supreme Court Judge, Lennox Campbell, had ruled that the questions may be answered by the PNP officials in open Court.

However, Attorneys for the PNP members have argued that a public hearing would be in violation of their clients’ constitutional rights.

The PNP officials are being represented by Attorneys KD Knight and Bert Samuels.

Representatives of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions are to ask questions of Simpson Miller and her PNP colleagues.

The DPP is acting as the Central Authority in the case further to the provisions of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between Jamaica and its international partners.

