Transport Authority Begins Road Licences Amnesty

The Transport Authority will be granting an amnesty to all Public Passenger Vehicle operators whose licenses expired between 2014 and 2016.

The amnesty started yesterday and will end on March 31.

The Transport Authority says under the Expired Road Licences Amnesty, the vehicle must meet the required standard.

The operator must also be willing to pay all outstanding fees to facilitate the renewal for the road licence.

The Authority says this is subject to the availability of the route.

It also says operators who started, but were unable to complete the licensing process within the three year period, will be asked to provide proof of the circumstances that prevented them from completing it.

The amnesty applies to all hackney carriage, route taxi, rural stage carriage, contract carriage and express carriage.

The Transport Authority is urging persons in these categories to take advantage of the offering and avoid losing their licences permanently.

–30–