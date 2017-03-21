Transport Minister to Begin Consultations on Bus & Taxi Fares

Minister of Transport, Mike Henry, is to kick off consultations with industry stakeholders regarding possible increases in taxi and bus fares.

Several groups are calling for a minimum increase of 50-percent to offset the costs associated with the increase in the Special Consumption Tax, SCT, on petrol.

There’re also concerned about a 20-percent increase in motor vehicle licensing fees.

Speaking with Nationwide News yesterday, Minister Henry says the discussions will not be limited to the cost of fuel.

He says the discussions will take into consideration other issues affecting the transport industry such as the cost of insurance and road infrastructure.

