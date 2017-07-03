Transport Operators Seek More Info on Traffic Amnesty

Transport operators are asking the government for more details about the announced traffic ticket amnesty.

The call is being made jointly by the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services and the Jamaica Association of the Transport Owners and Operators.

In a statement yesterday the operators are welcoming the amnesty, however, they are asking the government to clarify whether tickets should be paid at the tax office.

They are also asking for answers about how tickets which were paid and show up as being unpaid on the tax office system will be treated.

The national security ministry changed the start date for the planned traffic ticket amnesty from July 1 to August 2.

National Security Minister Robert Montague explained that the new start date is to ensure all systems are in place.

The amnesty will allow motorists to pay outstanding traffic tickets without attracting demerit points.

–30–