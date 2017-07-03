Search
Home Evening News Transport Operators Seek More Info on Traffic Amnesty
Speeding Traffic Ticket

Transport Operators Seek More Info on Traffic Amnesty

Jul 03, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Transport operators are asking the government for more details about the announced traffic ticket amnesty.

The call is being made jointly by the Transport Operators Development Sustainable Services and the Jamaica Association of the Transport Owners and Operators.

In a statement yesterday the operators are welcoming the amnesty, however, they are asking the government to clarify whether tickets should be paid at the tax office.

They are also asking for answers about how tickets which were paid and show up as being unpaid on the tax office system will be treated.

The national security ministry changed the start date for the planned traffic ticket amnesty from July 1 to August 2.

National Security Minister Robert Montague explained that the new start date is to ensure all systems are in place.

The amnesty will allow motorists to pay outstanding traffic tickets without attracting demerit points.

–30–

Previous PostCARICOM Heads Meet In Grenada This Week

Related articles

cricket-ball

WI Seek to Draw 5th ODI vs India

Jul 03, 2017

Christopher Samuda

New JOA President to Overhaul Structure

Jul 03, 2017

wangiri

Digicel Moves to Protect Customers from ‘One-Ring’ Phone Scam

Jul 03, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History