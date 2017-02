Coach of the Barbados Pride, Emmerson Trotman, says consistency, professionalism and good team spirit were the main factors that helped the team walk away with the Regional Super50 trophy, on the Weekend.

The Pride beat the Jamaica Scorpions by 59 runs in the final in Antigua.

Trotman says Shai Hope who hit 101 for the Pride, gets his vote for the tournament MVP.

