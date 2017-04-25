Trump Admin Introduces Bill to Tax Remittances

The United States could soon impose a tax on remittances to Jamaica.

This, as a bill, has been introduced before the US congress to impose a tax on remittances to countries including Jamaica.

The bill seeks to amend the Electronic Fund Transfer Act to impose a fee to certain foreign countries and for other purposes.

Jamaica is included among those countries.

The bill says any country which harbours an individual who seeks to avoid the fee should be automatically deemed ineligible for foreign aid or participate in the visa waiver programme.

The US-based global macro models entity ‘Trading Economics’ recently projected that remittances from the US to Jamaica is projected to trend around USD$2,800-million by 2020.

— 30 —