Trump Travel Ban to Have Jamaican Implications – US Immigration Attorney

Immigration Lawyer, Opal Lee is encouraging Jamaican green card holders in the United States to put plans to travel outside the United States on hold .

This following the signing of an executive order by the Trump administration on Friday which has suspended the immigration of nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The seven countries are Libya, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

She says green card holders in the Caribbean are concerned about the immigration ban.

Ms. Lee is also advising green card holders returning to the US to be vigilant.

She’s advising them not to sign to any document stating they’re giving up their green card.

Over the weekend several persons travelling to the US were detained on arrival – even if they held valid US visas or other immigration permits.

The Trump administration says it will not lift the ban despite court rulings and mass protests against it.

