‘Try it Now!’ – Portia Dares JLP to Win SW St Andrew

“Try it! Try it now.”

That’s the word from former PNP President and Member of Parliament for South West St. Andrew, Portia Simpson Miller, in response to the statement from JLP Chairman, Robert Montague, that they’d be targeting the seat in today’s by-election.

It has been an incident-free first five hours of voting in the PNP stronghold of South West St. Andrew.

A sprinting Simpson Miller came out this morning at the Greenwich Town Primary School polling station to support the party’s candidate Angela Brown Burke.

The party has been winning the seat since 1983.

Meanwhile, the JLP’s candidate Victor Hyde is expressing confidence in his chances of securing a win for the JLP in the PNP stronghold.

The soft-spoken third-time candidate who’s hoping for a peaceful day is keeping in his eyes on the once-JLP stronghold seat.

We caught up with Mr. Hyde as he made a stop at the Western United Basic School polling station on Third Street in St Andrew.

Both the JLP and PNP candidates have been touring poll stations across the constituency where voting has been smooth but slow.

The Security forces say the day has been incident free so far.

The Electoral Office of Jamaica supervisors are also reporting no glitches with the Electronic voter ID and ballot issuing system, EVIBIS.

