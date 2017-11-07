Tufon willing to Review Abortion Law

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton says he’s prepared to review the law that makes abortions illegal.

He says there may be objections, but the public must be educated on the issues surrounding abortions.

Dr. Tufton also says a number of women who seek abortions do so as a knee-jerk reaction to the fear they experience.

He says counseling can assist those women to overcome that fear.

The health minister says a number of women continue to defy the law and procure abortions.

Dr Tufton says the issue of abortion is a public health issue; not a moral one.

