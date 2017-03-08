Tufton & Dalley Hold Constructive Talks Re Cornwall Regional Hospital

Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, is describing as constructive, yesterday’s meeting with Opposition Spokesman on Health, Horace Dalley, on the crisis-hit Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James.

Mr. Dalley had recently accused Minister Tufton of not responding fast enough to the ‘crisis’ gripping the hospital.

But Dr. Tufton says at yesterday’s meeting, Mr. Dalley expressed satisfaction in the Ministry’s handling of the problems.

Dr. Tufton says he’s committed to keep Mr. Dalley informed on the measures to address the problems at Cornwall Regional.

Last week, the Health Ministry said it’ll take nine months to a year to properly address the problems bedeviling the hospital.

The hospital’s ventilation unit has caused noxious emissions to spread throughout the 10-storey building, resulting in staff complaining of illness including skin rashes and respiratory problems.

More that half of nurses at the facility stayed off the job for two days last week, to protest the conditions.

Fifty percent of the services offered at the hospital has been relocated elsewhere.

