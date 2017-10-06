Tufton Laments Inconsistencies in Govt’s HPV Vaccine Campaign

Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton, admits that there are inconsistencies in the government’s public education strategy for the Human Papillomavirus, HPV, vaccine.

Dr. Tufton says the inconsistencies contributed to the miscommunication between himself and Minister of Education, Ruel Reid.

The vaccination programme was launched on Monday in four schools targeting girls in grade 7.

It’s aimed at protecting girls against cervical cancer caused by HPV infection.

However, amid public concerns about the lack of consultation, Education Minister, Ruel Reid, said the programme would be pulled back. But Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, insisted the programme would continue with some delays in the vaccination schedule.

Dr. Tufton says the miscommunication was unfortunate.

He says the Ministry will work to improve the public education strategy but the programme is still on.

