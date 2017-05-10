Tufton Upbeat About Potential of New Integrated Digital System

Search
Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, is describing as exciting the roll out of a new digital system which will centralize operations in medical facilities across the country.

The Medical Practice Management System is being introduced to the health sector in Jamaica by Advanced Integrated Systems, AIS.

AIS is widely recognized as the Caribbean’s leading healthcare technology provider.

The system will centralize information such as patient scheduling, insurance claims processing, electronic lab requests, and patient information.

Dr. Tufton addressed the launch of the new technology at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston yesterday.

Chairman and CEO of AIS, Douglas Halsall, says the Medical Practice Management System will also allow for doctors and patients to communicate through telemedicine.

He says the system is flexible for health facilities of various sizes.

