ChristopherTuftonC20130927R

Tufton Wary of Ganja ‘Free-for-All’ Since Decriminalization

Mar 30, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, says marijuana smoking has become a ‘free for all’ since the use of small amounts of the drug was decriminalised in 2015.

He says it’s become a fashionable trend.

The Health Minister is making the comments as he laments that there’s ‘enough anecdotal evidence’ showing the negative consequences of smoking ganja.

He says people have been ‘experimenting’ with ganja since it’s been decriminalised.

Dr. Tufton says the Health Ministry is taking steps to intensify public education on ganja use.

There’ve been renewed discussions about ganja use and its consequences as one ganja reform lobbyist, Delano Seivright, has challenged comments by Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston de la Haye.

Dr. de La Haye had suggested that there’s been an approximately 50-percent increase in adolescents seeking medical treatment for ganja use since this was decriminalized.

