Two Alleged Burglars Killed by Licensed Firearm Holder

Two alleged home burglars were shot and killed by a licensed firearm holder in Mountain Side District in St.Elizabeth yesterday.

The Black River police say about 1 o’clock Monday morning the holder of the licensed firearm discovered three armed men trying to break into his home.

Shots were fired hitting two of the men. The other escaped.

The police were alerted and a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing 10 rounds of ammunition seized.

One of the bodies is of dark complexion, slim build about 6-feet long believed to be in its 20’s.

The other is of medium build, 5-feet-11-inches long.

The Black River police are asking anyone who is able to identify these bodies to contact the station at 965-2026, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

-30-