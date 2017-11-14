Two Americans Arrested after Attempting to Import Guns in Luggage

Two US nationals were arrested after a team of officers assigned to the Border Security Branch seized two firearms and 24 assorted rounds of ammunition at the Donald Sangster International airport in Montego Bay on Sunday.

They’re 35-year-old disc jockey, Robert Alexander Reid and 30-year-old Ngozika Faith Chidoro both of Altamonte Spring, Florida.

Reports are that about 2:40 on Sunday afternoon, Reid and Chidoro arrived at the airport on an American Airlines flight.

During a routine check of their luggage, a Sig Sauer pistol with 2 magazines containing 16 rounds of ammunition and a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with 2 magazines containing 8 rounds of ammunition were found.

The weapons and ammunition were later seized.

Both individuals were arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, as well as, Importing Firearms and Ammunition without a license.

They were offered station bail with own surety in the sum of 100 thousand dollars each.

They’re to appear before the Western Regional Gun Court tomorrow, Wednesday, November 15.

